Put These Style Tips To The Style Test

How easy is it for you to make fashion choices? Can you put a few garments together and make a fashionable look in seconds? Or do you have trouble just choosing a simple pair of pants? If you fall into the latter category, don't worry, as this article has just the fashion advice you need.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

Read fashion magazines at least once a month. If you want to stay up to date on what is hot and what is not you need to do your research. Fashion magazines will keep you informed through each season and as trends develop. If you feel that you ate still missing out there are television shows dedicated to fashion as well.

Do not use sponges to apply your liquid and cream based foundations and blushes. You will lose product in the sponge every time you do. Additionally, the sponge becomes a breeding ground for germs. Instead, use clean fingertips for application, switching fingers or cleaning them between different products or colors.

If you notice your nail polish is becoming too thick, do not despair. Try adding a few drops of acetone based polish remover into the bottle. Shake, and check the consistency. Continue to do this until it is useable again. You will extend the use of your polish, and save money in the process.

Be sure that you are being strategic when choosing how much skin you want to show. This is important because you need to be sure that you are not going past what is considered tasteful when it comes to the amount of coverage you have. A great way to judge this is to accentuate just one feature of your body.

For a fun and simple daytime look, wear your hair in a casual up-do. Use an accessory that coordinates with your outfit to hold most of your hair in place. Allow some gentle pieces to fall out and frame your face. You will feel cooler, and look casually appealing to everyone!

The color of your skin should determine what color clothing you should wear. If you are very pale, avoid colors that will make you appear paler, like beiges, yellows and whites. On the other hand, if you have darker skin, lighter colors, like light blues, pinks and yellows will compliment your skin.

When you are at the beach or pool, store your sunscreen in a cool place. Otherwise, the heat can change the chemical composition of the product, making it less effective. You can put it in a plastic baggie before placing it in your beverage cooler, or put it in a bag with ice.

When you purchase sunglasses, look for frames that will coordinate with your summer clothing. You should really need only one or two pairs to get you through the entire season. You can use other accessories to draw attention to yourself, or a particular area. Multiple pairs of shades are unnecessary, and expensive.

Keep a few pairs of classic shoes in traditional colors on hand. Having fun with the varying styles that shoes come in is recommended, but is always nice to have a pair of shoes that can go with almost any dress or pantsuit. Do not avoid changing trends, yet keep classic accessories in your wardrobe as well.

When shopping for vintage clothing, don't make assumptions based on the size on the tag. A size 8 in the 1950s fits differently than a modern size 8, so save yourself some disappointments by always trying items on before buying them. Once you get a feel for how sizes have changed through the decades, you will have a better idea of what to look for.

Clean your clothes regularly. That goes without saying, but that goes for clothes that you have to have dry cleaned. Clean clothes last longer and look fresher. Cleaning your clothes helps them to maintain their new appearance. Just be sure to follow the care instructions on the label, so they continue to look great.

Bring a fashion consultant along to your shopping trips every now and then. This is especially true if you are busy with work and family. Take someone with you when you shop so that you know you are making wise choices with the clothing that you pick.

Do not let comments or people staring make you feel insecure about what you wear. The thing about opinions is that they're utterly meaningless unless they're your opinions! Fashion is about looking good and confident in whatever you wear and making your own style choices.

Whether you regard fashion as your life, a hobby, or just desire to learn more about it, you can always improve your style. Put the tips from this article to use to be fashion savvy and look the best you can.