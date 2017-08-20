Great Fashion Tips That Will Assist You Turn Heads

You might not think much about fashion if you work hard everyday. However, others still are. This is why you have to pay some attention to your looks when you have somewhere you have to be. Are you struggling to find the right outfits? Read on for some tips on fashion that can be used any time.

The best fashion tip you can get is to be yourself when it comes to what to wear. People have different opinions about what is fashionable, and you may aspire to be something you're not. The truth is, no matter what your style, you are always in fashion when you remain true to yourself.

If you wear stockings, keep a small bottle of clear nail polish with you. If you get a snag or run, a small drop of the polish will help stop it before it gets bad. Remember that it only takes a small amount to work so, do not overdo it, or you will have a sticky mess.

Never ever purchase a piece of clothing just due to the price being too good to refuse. Regardless of the discount, it is not a good deal if you do not look good in it and it does not fit your style. It will be ignored as it takes up space in your closet.

Skimpy tops are comfortable to wear in hot weather, but be careful if you are a big busted gal. Your figure needs good support, and you will feel more secure if you wear a sports bra under a lightweight top that has skinny straps and no shape of its own.

If you are going to a formal event and aren't quite sure what to wear, you can't fail with a simple black dress. No matter what the decade, a simple, little black dress has always been in style and will never go out. Consider this next time you aren't sure what to wear.

Clean out the closet. It may seem as though having more is better, but with clothing many times it is the opposite that rings true. That over-stuffed and cluttered-up closet will really cramp your fashion style. Rummage through your wardrobe, eliminating anything that you don't wear or that doesn't fit. Having a few staple pieces in your wardrobe is much more useful than having outdated clothing hanging in your closet.

Clean out your closet on a regular basis. The old saying "out with the old, in with the new" was never more applicable than in the world of fashion. Twice a year, go through your closet and donate those items that you haven't worn in a while. That way, you have room for more fabulous finds, and someone else is benefiting from your unneeded items.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Instead of going with the norm, play with your wardrobe. Try pairing a stiff skirt with a soft and flowing top. Combine dress shoes with your favorite casual pair of jeans. Often the most unusual pairings can turn out to be the most stylish choice.

Give thin hair more volume by applying a small amount of mousse. Although big hair is gaining popularity again, it is not flattering on most people.

A great fashion tip is to start buying clothes that are slim fitting but not too tight. Wearing baggy and over-sized clothing might make you feel comfortable, but you'll look quite silly. Slimmer fitting clothes are much more appealing. They look good even on people that are a bit heavy.

Be familiar with the fashion styles that flatter the shape of your body. Do you have an hourglass, apple, or pear shape? Depending on the shape, you will have certain options in fashion style that will work with your shape and make you look and feel great.

Dress for your body type. People come in all different shapes and sizes. It is important that you determine what style of clothing looks best on you. The average person doesn't have the body of the average fashion model. Don't go by what looks good in magazines, buy what looks flattering the mirror.

Own a nice large set of black sunglasses. If you have red eyes from a rough night or under eye bags from a poor night's sleep, you can hide them with a stylish pair of sunglasses. They are a classic, glamorous style and evoke Audrey Hepburn or Jackie Kennedy. A nice pair can be had at a good price.

It is important to know your body type and understand how to best accent it. This means figuring out the exact type of body you have. You should figure out if you have an hourglass shape, a pear shape, etc. The answer should determine both the cuts and styles of your clothes.

Separate your suits. When you buy a suit for work, that doesn't mean you need to wear the jacket and pants or skirt together all the time. Pair the jacket with a nice t-shirt and jeans, or wear the bottoms with a crisp white shirt and a great pair of shoes.

Aren't you feeling better about fashion after having a look through this article? Continue to keep your eyes open for the fashion changes down the road. Remember the advice you've read here as you continue keeping up with fashion as you perceive it to be.