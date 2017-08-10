Design Your Best With These Smart Fashion Tips

Unless you've been completely oblivious to it, fashion is a big part of daily life for everyone. We may not want to admit it, but how we look in our clothing has a huge impact about how we feel about ourselves. This article has fashion tips that anybody can use every day.

It has become fashionable for men to wear clothes that are very baggy, but this should be avoided. This makes you look sloppy and can make you look larger than you really are. While you do not have to wear anything that is too restricted, one size larger than your actual size should be the limit.

If you want to buy a new cologne or perfume, try a sample from the store first. Spray the scent on, and wait around fifteen minutes. Smell to see how it interacts with your own natural scent. Just because you like the way, it smells on another person does not guarantee that it will have the same scent on you.

For men with thinning hair, a small amount of hair mousse can be incredibly helpful. Apply it to the hair from the roots out on wet or dry hair. The mousse will add some volume, without weighing down your hair. It will also simplify styling your hair, and help train it.

One great fashion tip to try out is throwing on a scarf. This is a great tip because the scarf can almost be considered the ultimate add-on due to the amount of color combinations as well as how easy it is to put one on. They are also extremely portable.

The basic black dress is essential for any woman's wardrobe. You can wear this dress for casual occasions by accessorizing it with a pair of comfortable pumps. You can wear the same dress for a more formal occasion if you put up your hair and accessorize with a pearl necklace and earrings.

Keep your clothing after it goes out of style. Clothes come in and out of style very quickly. You can also have them to share with your children for their retro day at school or for Halloween. There are many uses that you will find from the clothes that you keep over the years.

It's ok to mix up prints and colors in your fashion choices. Many people think that layering a print on top of another print is a fashion no-no, but it can work and look extremely stylish. Just make sure that your clothes have classic lines. It's when you've got multiple prints and crazy clothing shapes that the fashion police will take notice.

To add a touch a bit of "spring" to your wardrobe, go with mint green this season. This soft green looks great on its own or when paired with other colors like neutrals and other subdued hues. You can find it in various shades and in everything from dresses to shoes.

If you have a pet, keep that in mind when shopping for clothing. There is nothing more frustrating than putting on that cute little black dress only to end up covered in white cat hair the second you sit on the sofa. Keep pets in mind when choosing clothing colors and fabrics, and avoid the stress.

An hourglass figure looks sexy on all women. Even though society makes us believe that the extremely thin women are the sexiest, this is far from the truth. Men love women with an hourglass figure. Always wear clothing that complements your curves. If you do not have curves, fake it by wearing a high-waisted skirt or a stylish belt.

Learn how to properly care for your clothes. If you have garments or outfits you look great in, you want to keep looking great in them. Find out what special care instructions they have for washing, drying or dry cleaning. Also, learn what you have that will get warped from hanging, and find room in your dresser for them instead.

Make sure that you dress for each occasion you attend appropriately. If you go to a big fancy dinner, you are going to want to make sure that you wear nice formal attire. However, if you are going to a simple outing with friends, then you don't have to go all out.

A great fashion tip when it comes to blue jeans is to go for the smaller-sized pair if you are in doubt. As long as they are still comfortable, this is a good pick because jeans tend to stretch, and you do not want to have folds or a baggy appearance in unintended areas.

Most women consider shoes as a top priority when it comes to fashion. The wrong shoes with the right outfit is "fit" for a nightmare. Therefore finding the right shoes for all occasions is something that is fashionable. This doesn't mean owning fifty pairs of shoes; it simply means having enough for all occasions.

Now that you've read this article, you should have a better idea as to how to properly approach fashion in today's world. There are many different roads, and you have your own unique road to pave as well. Remember the advice you've read in this article as you continue to research fashion.