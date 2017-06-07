Do You Feel As Though Your Fashionable Days Are Long Gone?

If you're like most people, you don't have a fashion stylist living at your house to pick out your clothes. However, you can still look like a million bucks. This article contains some fashion forward tips to have you look like a star even if you don't have a star's money!

Fashions are constantly changing, so look for some basic items of clothing that you can add to and create a new look. A great fitting pair of black pants are the basic look you can dress up or dress down, as well as wear in summer or during the winter months.

Accessories are your best friend. You can take any old outfit that would be quite boring or plain on its own and dress it up with amazing accessories. Add the perfect necklace or brooch to a little black dress, and you've taken that LBD from average to awesome in two seconds flat.

Copy the look for less. If you see a look you love in a high-end fashion magazine or spot your favorite celebrity sporting a look to die for, don't automatically assume that it is out of your budget. You can often create a very similar look for a whole lot less if you are willing to shop around.

Options simply abound in fashionable hair accessories. Hair accessories include ponytail holders, headbands, hair bows as well as hair extensions. You should have the ability to create some of these to improve your hair options. For instance, if you desire a sporty look, put on a sporty outfit with a ponytail holder that matches. Donning a headband is one of the quickest and easiest ways to jazz up your look for parties and events.

In order to make sure that you can fit into the latest fashion trends you are going to want to make sure that you are as slim as possible. Diet and exercise so you don't feel embarrassed because you can't fit into some of the latest trends that this season's fashion has to offer you.

Sunglasses are a great accessory to add to your outfit in the summertime. But, the kind of sunglasses you make can really make or break your look. If you have a round or large face, larger sunglasses are the way to go. On the other hand, if you have a small face, go with smaller sunglasses.

There are people who believe that fashion just means clothing. What they do not know is that your hair can ruin your outfit if you do not keep it looking fabulous. You need to take the time to style your hair with fashion sense too, and take care of it with the best products for your particular type.

Seek out footwear with wedged heels. Women love these shoes because they seem taller and with the additional height, they appear slimmer. Just remember that you still need to walk with your wedged heels. This means that you shouldn't purchase heel styles that are too thick for you.

If you are a woman, there are several key items that you must acquire. Everyone needs two slacks, one hemmed pair of jeans for heels and one for sneakers. In the event of special occasions, a black dress is necessary as well.

Use a lip liner and blend the edges with a sponge applicator for fuller-looking lips. Apply a sheen with petroleum jelly or gloss. Use a little more gloss on the top lip and you will achieve a popular pouty look. Choose an eye shadow color that goes well with your lipstick to draw attention to your mouth. Give a small smudge on both lips, right in the middle.

If you are going to a evening formal event, then a black suit is a wonderful choice. However, an event in the afternoon or mid-day calls for more pleasant colors. People wearing black during the day are usually undertakers, priests, secret agents or funeral attendees. If you are not aiming at this persona then you should avoid black suits in the daytime.

Have jeans professionally hemmed. Creating a hem isn't difficult with a sewing machine, but a good tailor can remove fabric from above the hem and reattach it. This preserves that crisp look and the original stitching. The result is a well-fitting pair of jeans that appears to have come straight off the rack.

Determine the focus of your outfit with the proper use of solid colors. Pants and skirts that are solid can allow you to wear more flamboyant tops that get you some attention. Pairing dark pants or trousers with a bright top will help draw the eye towards your face and facilitate more open communication.

Knowing what the purpose of certain footwear is a good way to avoid any fashion mix ups. For example, sandals were designed to be worn by people going to the beach or for people at the pool. Therefore, you should not wear your sandals all the time as it is unfashionable.

Go ahead and buy an extra if a piece of clothing fits perfectly. It's difficult to find a pair of jeans or a dress that fits right off the rack. When in doubt, stick with what works for you. If you do manage to find something flattering, buy two.

Thrift shops can be a treasure trove. You can find fun, quirky vintage pieces that will turn heads. Not only will you stand out from the crowd, you will save a few dollars as well. You may be the one to revitalize a trend and bring a wardrobe back into style!

It is really no fun to be a fashion disaster. It isn't hard to remedy this situation, though. Use the information you just read to begin creating your personalized look today.