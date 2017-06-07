Fashion: Our Idea Are Tops

Are you interested in increasing your fashion knowledge? Do you want to have more style, and gain the attention of others? If so, there are several things you can do. Try the tips in this article to see yourself in a new way. You will feel better about yourself, and others will notice.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

Put your hair in a simple up-do. Having long hair can be a pain, especially if you are trying to work or study. If you have no time to spend with your hair, get an elastic hairband and pull your hair up into a bun. Even if it is a little messy, it will look cute.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

One piece of clothing that never goes out of style is the simple black dress. A black dress looks good on anyone because it produces a slimming effect, which is something all women want. You can find this dress in any discount store, but if you want one that will last, you need to search elsewhere and be willing to spend more money.

The color of your skin should determine what color clothing you should wear. If you are very pale, avoid colors that will make you appear paler, like beiges, yellows and whites. On the other hand, if you have darker skin, lighter colors, like light blues, pinks and yellows will compliment your skin.

If you are a larger size and would like to seem more slim, wear dark-colored blouses on top of dark-colored slacks or skirts. Wearing darker colors camouflages your body shape and de-emphasizes areas that are less flattering. An elastic waistband will offer a lot of comfort.

A bold hair color during the summer, or a dramatic one during the fall, are great ways to make your outfits pop. However, your hair needs to be healthy so that the color doesn't fade too fast. Try and treat your hair as much as you can so it doesn't damage as well.

To add a touch a bit of "spring" to your wardrobe, go with mint green this season. This soft green looks great on its own or when paired with other colors like neutrals and other subdued hues. You can find it in various shades and in everything from dresses to shoes.

Add a little spark of individual panache to keep your fashion look in style. Leave a button undone, wear heels with your jeans or give you hair a tousled look. There is little chance of accomplishing perfection, so embrace a controlled bit of chaos in your style to help stand out and present your own sense of style.

Use a lip liner and blend the edges with a sponge applicator for fuller-looking lips. Apply a sheen with petroleum jelly or gloss. Use a little more gloss on the top lip and you will achieve a popular pouty look. Choose an eye shadow color that goes well with your lipstick to draw attention to your mouth. Give a small smudge on both lips, right in the middle.

How your hair looks really tells a story. Therefore, it is imperative that your hairstyle represents who you are. You want a hairstyle that fits the image that you are trying to portray, such as a career woman's sophisticated bob cut. A busy mom, however, wants a more simple cut.

Have jeans professionally hemmed. Creating a hem isn't difficult with a sewing machine, but a good tailor can remove fabric from above the hem and reattach it. This preserves that crisp look and the original stitching. The result is a well-fitting pair of jeans that appears to have come straight off the rack.

The bra you wear can have a major effect on your look. A stretched out bra that rides up your back is going to do nothing for your chest. On the other hand, push up bras can make your breasts look fake. Try to stick with a bra that has undwire and a little padding.

If you are small and petite, then you should avoid wearing strong prints and loose, chunky clothing. This will not look good on you. Instead, you should aim for fitted clothing and soft fabrics, and ensure that you streamline everything so that your body is not being cut in half.

Accessorize to draw attention to the things you want attention on. This works to take focus away from trouble areas, like a large bottom or shoulders. It also can be used to draw attention to certain things like your eyes or legs. Use accessories to make the most of your outfit.

Tall women need to not wear tight clothing. Be sure that your skirt is the proper length, as failure to do so can make your body appear to be oddly proportioned. When you want your legs to look longer, tuck your shirt into your pants.

Now that you're done with this article, you should have some pretty good fashion ideas. Don't let life take over so much that you forget to look your best.